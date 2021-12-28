Scott E. Crause, 51, of Bethalto, passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021, at his residence.
He was born on June 3, 1970, in Alton, IL, the son of David L. and Cheryl A. (Plegge) Crause.
Scott was the director of the electronics department at R F Technology in Bethalto. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto. Scott loved spending time with his daughter, Paige, and his dog, Bridget.
Survivors include his parents, David and Cheryl of Bethalto; his daughter, Paige Crause of Bethalto; a sister, Candace Crause and Kristy Herman of Champaign, IL; an aunt and uncle, Dale and Debbie Plegge of St. Charles, MO; and an aunt and uncle, Ron and Brenda Campbell of Colorado Springs, CO.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, from 4 pm to 7 pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Funeral services will be on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 11 am, at Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto with Pastor Willard Meyer officiating. Burial will follow at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Bethalto.
Memorials can be made to Paige Crause for an educational fund.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com