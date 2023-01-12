Sarah Pride

On Sunday, January 8, 2023, Sarah Elizabeth Pride, 37, of Cottage Hills passed away at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, MO. She was born November 5, 1985 in Wood River. She was a beloved mother, daughter, sister, aunt, partner, cousin, and friend.
Her family was what filled her heart. She loved going to church with her children. She had many loyal customers that followed her through her waitressing career.
She is survived by her mother, Holly (Jones) Reynolds of South Roxana; three sons, Shane Allen Reese of Wood River, Jaxton Pride of Wood River and Kyree Pride of Wood River; daughter, Daiva Reynolds of Cottage Hills; brothers, Jeff (Emily) Goodall of Potosi, MO, Joshua (Lynsi) Reynolds of Wood River, and Jeff Besse of Mt. Vernon; sister, Jessica Reynolds of South Roxana; Grandparent’s Terry and Hope Jones of Godfrey; co-parents, Shane Reese of Alton and Robbie Pride of Wood River.; partner, Keith Freeman of Alton.; step-mom, Mary Goodall of Edwardsville and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jeffrey Reynolds, grandparents, Nona and Darrel Reynolds and great-Grandparents, Violet and Thuston Nikel.
A memorial visitation will be held from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at Paynic Funeral Home in East Alton, IL. Online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.
Funeral service will be held for family and close friends on Monday, January 16, 2023 at 11 a.m. with a luncheon to follow at the River of Life Family Church- 3401 Fosterburg Rd B, Alton, Il. 62002
May her spirit live on through the lives she saved through organ donation.