Sarah Ellyn Whyers Mansfield, 45, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022.
Born December 3, 1976 in Wood River, she was the daughter of Rick and Billie (Titsworth) Whyers of Elsah.
Surviving are her parents; sons, Trevor Sedlacek and Ronnie Walters both of Elsah; daughter, Reagan Walters of Bethalto; brother, Ricky Whyers of Bethalto; and sister, Rebekah Whyers-Herbert of Elsah.
Visitation will be from 9 am until time of service at 11 am, Monday, October 10 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Pastor Willard Meyer will officiate.
Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.