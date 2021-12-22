Sarah Anna Rouse 74 of Collinsville passed December 19, 2021 at Anderson Hospital, Maryville, Il. Sarah was born November 23, 1947 in Breese, Il. Daughter of the late Albert Kiffmeyer and Beatrice Cook Kiffmeyer.
Survived by daughter Anna (Greg) DeChiara of Highland and son Lonnie (Teresa) Rouse Jr. of Round Lake Beach, Illinois. Grandchildren Kathleen, Jeremy, Christian and Cassandra Jenkins.
Preceded by brothers Robert, James, and Theodore Kiffmeyer and sister Willene Bacon.
Tax payer service rep for the IRS over twenty years. Loving grandmother who made lots of crafts and who liked to travel to the beach and mountains.
Memorial visitation January 15, 2022 from 3pm till service time at 4pm Greater Alton Church 506 East Airline Dr. E Alton Il 62024. Pastor Mike Kiffmeyer officiating.