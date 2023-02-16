Sara "Lisa" Osborne, 66, died at 8:25 p.m. Wednesday, December 21,2022 at Hope Hospice in Bonita Springs in Florida. Born February 25, 1956, in Gary, Indiana, she was the daughter of Ben and Ruth (Wilson) Fonner. Lisa attended Jerseyville High School and graduated with a master’s degree in social services from SIUC. She retired from the State of Illinois Division of Vocational Rehabilitation Services as a counselor and case manager, after 32 years in December of 2013. On February 14, 1981, she married Mark Osborne. He survives, along with their children Luke Osborne (Crystal Lynn) of Godfrey, IL and Adam Osborne of St. Louis, MO as well as their grandson Lucas Osborne. Also surviving is a sister Anne Whitlock (Craig) of E. Moline, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Barry Fonner. Private funeral services will be held at Gent Funeral Home in Alton on Saturday, February 25, 2023 followed by burial at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Pastor Jerry McCaskey will officiate. A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, February 25, 2023, from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Gentelin’s on Broadway in Alton. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Parkinson’s Foundation or the American Stroke Foundation. Online guestbook and information may be found at
