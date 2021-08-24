Sandra Sebastian, 74, of Cottage Hills, passed away at 6:05 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2021 at Integrity Healthcare of Godfrey.
She was born Sept. 18, 1946 in Long Beach, CA. Sandra worked as a unit clerk for the ICU at Alton Memorial Hospital for over 30 years.
Survivors include two sons, Paul (Holly) Hamby of Bethalto and Robert Hamby of Wood River; and four grandchildren, Alec, Roger, Samantha, and Alexia.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Cheri Hamby; her husband Meredith Wayne Sebastian; and her sister Dolores.
Cremation services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals