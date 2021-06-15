Sandra “Sandy” Lee Keene, age 61, of St. Charles, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021.
She was born on April 12, 1960, in St. Charles, MO., the daughter of Charles and Stella (Brunstein) Keene. Sandy loved listening to music and anything with a beat as well as having her hair brushed.
Sandy is survived by six siblings, John (Sue) Keene of West Alton, Mike Keene of East Alton, Jackie Keene of St. Charles, Marsha (Gene) Stahlschmidt of St. Charles, Kenny Keene of West Alton, and Mary Brodeur of St. Charles.
She is proceeded in death by her parents; and a brother, Chuck Keene.
Graveside service will be held Monday, June 21, 2021 at 10:00 am at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in West Alton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the donor’s choice.
