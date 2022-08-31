Sandra Raghei

Sandra K. Raghei, 67, passed away at 2:41am on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Saint Louis University Hospital. She was born on December 19, 1954, in Wood River, the daughter of the late Thomas and Bettie (Dalton) Gaffney. She married Omar Raghei on August 17, 1983, in Edwardsville and he survives. Other survivors include one daughter: Missy Dalton, one sister: Stephanie Stagner, three brothers and sisters in law: Wayne and Gigi Shampine of Godfrey, Alvin and Judy Gaffney of Lakeside, Arizona, Mark and Melinda Gaffney of Lakeside, Arizona, many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and many other extended family and friends.
A homemaker, Sandra was a member of Cornerstone Church in Bethalto. She loved her faith, flowers, gardening, camels, and raccoons.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be from 9:30am until time of services at 11am on Friday, September 2, 2022, at Cornerstone Church in Bethalto. Pastor Kermit Barker will officiate. Burial will follow at Upper Alton Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to American Lung Association.
