Sandra Meintzer

Sandra K. Meintzer, 71, passed away December 31, 2021 at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Born February 14, 1950 in Wood River, she was the daughter of James A. and Dorothy Jane (Shattuck) Smith.
She had worked as a sales associate for WalMart before retiring in 2008.
On November 29, 1968 in Rosewood Heights, she married Ronald E. Meintzer. He died June 7, 2015.
Surviving are sons, James Meintzer (companion, Deborah Spencer) of Bethalto, John Meintzer of Jacksonville; and grandchildren, Matthew Meintzer, Ethan Meintzer, Ashley Meintzer, Eboni Mirabal, and Marqui Spencer.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two sons, Ronald and Jeremy Meintzer; brother, James A. Smith; and sister, Cheryl Smith.
A Celebration of Life Memorial visitation will be Saturday, January 8 from 11:30 am until time of service at 12:30 pm at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Rev. Don McMasters will officiate.
Interment will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.