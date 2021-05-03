Sandra L. Ozee, 76, died at 1:27 p.m. on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at OSF St. Anthony’s Health Care. She was born October 17,1944 in Alton the daughter of the late Louis M. and Lucille E. (Reed) Ozee. She was a member of the Eastern Star and a self-employed medical transcriber for many years. She was married to Thomas B. Fillback and he preceded her in death. Surviving are one daughter, Cassandra Garland (Garry) of Alton, three grandchildren, Makenzie Garland, Chase Garland and Justice Garland, one sister, Susan Matsche (Jeff) of Godfrey, and two brothers, Gary M. Ozee of New Mexico and Bradford A. Ozee of Hillsboro, IL, four step children, Debra Mitchell, Timothy Fillback, George Thomas Fillback and Dana Fink (Joe), three step grandchildren, James Fillback (Sarah), Tanner Fink (Mandi) and Thom Schwan and two great step grandchildren, Elijah Fillback and Destin Fillback. Besides her husband she was preceded in death by one brother, John W. Ozee. Sandra’s wishes was to be cremated. No service are scheduled. Memorials may be made to the family. Additional information and online guest book may be found at gentfuneralhome.com.