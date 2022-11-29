Sandra Kaye Littleton-Uetz went home to Heaven to be with the Lord on Monday Nov. 28, 2022.
Sandra was born Oct. 4, 1949, in Wood River, Illinois, the daughter of Marvin and Helen (Williams) Littleton. She married Robert E. Uetz on February 8, 1969, at the 1st Baptist Church of Rosewood Heights, and he survives. They began their married life in Wood River Illinois and eventually moved to Hammond, Indiana.
Sandra is also survived by sisters: Cathy Jo (Stanley) Wahl of Jacksonville, and Patricia Sue (G. Patrick) Murphy of Marion; daughters Carrie Jo (Chris) Nagelhout of Ft. Myers, Florida, Andrea K. (Tim) Croston of Hammond, Indiana, nieces Jodi Renee Sprehe of Fayetteville, North Carolina; Sara Jo (Jeff) Watret of Jacksonville, and nephew Taylor Forest Sprehe (Dr. Raya Saba) of St. Louis, Missouri; grandchildren, Cameron Grace Terry ( Bradley LeVeque), EJ Terry, Josephine Anne Croston, great nieces Brooklynne Patricia Sprehe, Hannah Mae Watret.
Sandy graduated from Roxana High School in 1967. She completed her undergraduate degree at SIU Edwardsville. Both her Master’s and Doctorate were obtained at Purdue University. Sandy went on to teach at Purdue University – Calumet for many years where she was a beloved and favorite professor.
Sandy loved the Lord and spent many years studying the Bible and teaching Sunday School. She adored her family with all her heart and was most proud of her Grandchildren.
She was a noted Mark Twain Scholar and was invited to complete a resident fellowship in his home. Sandra was incredibly intelligent and loved to learn. She was a voracious reader and had a massive collection of books. Sandra was passionate about her St. Louis Cardinals. Her greatest challenge was keeping her sweetheart Bob in line. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents Marvin and Helen Littleton.
Visitation will be from 11:30am until time of funeral services at 1pm on Thursday December 1, 2022, at Rosewood Heights Community Church, 50 Rosewood Drive, East Alton, Illinois. Burial will follow at Woodland Hills Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to; Hospice of Calumet Area William J. Riley Residence, 511 Otis Bowen Drive, Munster, Indiana 46321-4158.
