Sandra Jean Krug, 85, died at 11:30 p.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Jersey Community Hospital. Born August 3, 1935 in St. Louis, MO, she was the daughter of Clifford R. and Henrietta L. (Busekrus) Wilderman. Mrs. Krug was a member of the Lovejoy United Presbyterian Church in Wood River and was a former member of Elm Street Presbyterian Church in Alton where she served as a deacon. Over the years she worked for Millers Mutual, St. Anthony’s Hospital and retired as a clerk for the Hallmark Store. She enjoyed book clubs and the quilting group at Senior Services Plus. She was very active in activities at Asbury Village. Surviving is a daughter, Julie Ann Hodge of Godfrey, a son, Michael Krug (Deborah) formerly of Alton, four grandchildren, Candace Krug (Crystal), Christopher Krug (Genipher), Dustin Hodge (Abbie), and Ashley Walter (Derek), and five great grandchildren, Mattilyn and Christen Krug, Austin and Corbin Hodge, and Gunnar Walter. Also surviving is a brother Clifford Wilderman (Michael Nash) of Santa Rosa, CA. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Kimberly Susan Krug and a son-in-law, C. Robert Hodge. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Reverend Daniel Ervin will officiate. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
