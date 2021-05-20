Sandra J. Thompson, 86, of Alton, passed away at 1:05 a.m. on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Community Hospital in Staunton.
Sandra was born June 7, 1934 in Alton. She attended Marquette High School in Alton. Sandra married C. Robert Thompson on February 14, 1955 in Alton. He preceded her in death in 1997.
Sandra worked for Owens Illinois Glass Factory for over 25 years, and until its closure. Following her retirement, she was a homemaker, devoting much of her spare time to oil painting, quilting, and embroidery. Sandra was also a loyal member of the Red Hats.
She was also preceded in death by her son, Mark Thompson; her parents; and a step-brother and step-sister.
Sandra is survived by her daughter, Nancy (husband, Dennis) Collman of New Douglas; son, Guy (wife, Marilyn) Thompson of Florida; daughter-in-law, Sharon Thompson of Benld; grandchildren, Jim (wife, Kelly) Thompson, Bill Thompson, Geoffrey (wife, Melissa) Thompson, Julie (husband, Adam) Knebel, Sarah (husband, Joe) Healy, Keegan (husband, Adam) Bennett, and Sidney (husband, Jeff) Harman; and 11 great grandchildren.
Sandra will be cremated, and private family services will be held.
The family has entrusted Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home in Sorento with arrangements.
Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to share memories of Sandra, or offer condolences to her family.