Sandra Higdon

Sandra Kay Higdon, 60, passed away May 5, 2022 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.
Born February 26, 1962 in Cahokia, she was the daughter of William Luther Rushing and Gracie (Campbell) Mosby.
A graduate of Roxana High School and Lewis-Clark Community College she worked as an instructor at Alton Day Care.
She is survived by her sons, Jeremy (Brianna) Rushing, William (Laura) Higdon all of Wood River; granddaughters, Adalynn Higdon, Emma Jenkins; brothers, William "Rick" (Mary) Rushing of Godfrey, Tim (Janice) Rushing of Edwardsville, Dave Rushing of Wood River, Mark (Tricia) Mosby of Bethalto; sister, Tutti Martinez of Rosewood Heights; companion, Bill Coghlan of Wood River; three nephews and five nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and step-father, Merle Mosby.
A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to American Cancer Society.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.