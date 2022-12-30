Alton
Sandra K. Hendrix, 68, of Alton passed away peacefully in her sleep Friday, December 23, 2022 in her home. She was born April 22, 1954 in Alton to Roy and Mary (Russell) LeMay.
She is survived by four sons, Thomas Grindstaff of Wood River, Jeremy Grindstaff of Collinsville, Dakota Grindstaff of Belleville and Adam Grindstaff of Alton; two daughters, Dionne Diuguid of Alton and Crystal Sitton of Alton; ten grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; brother, Cutis LeMay of Foley, AL and Janet Clark of Bethalto and Kimberly Carrington of Alton.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a daughter, Alisha Hendrix.
Cremation services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights. The family will be having a Celebration of Life at a later date.
