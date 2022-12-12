Sandra Halliday

Sandra Kay Halliday, 63, died at 2:10 p.m. on Friday, December 9, 2022 at OSF St. Anthony’s Hospital. She was born July 1, 1959 in Wood River the daughter of the late Vernon and Letha (Grant) Coates, Jr. On September 27, 1991 in Edwardsville, she married (Edward) Allen Halliday, and he survives. Also surviving are two daughters, Sarah Battig (Chris) of Godfrey, Sarah Halliday of Wood River, one son, Michael Halliday (Angela) of Godfrey, six grandchildren, Toby Halliday, Spencer Halliday, Joanna Halliday, Quinn Halliday, Chloe Howland and Avery Battig, two sisters, Cindy Nasso, Barb Broyles and one brother, Ron Crosnoe. Visitation will be Friday, December 16, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Godfrey. Visitation will continue from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Westminster Presbyterian Church with Reverend Adrian Das officiating. Memorials may be made to the 5A’s Animal Shelter or Westminster Presbyterian Church. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Alton Police seek missing woman
- Contract employee dies at Wood River Refinery
- Social Security Administration announces 2023 COLA
- Drug charges against two at trailer park
- One dead in Tuesday night crash near Hartford
- Fatal motorcycle crash in East Alton
- Opposition mounts to Godfrey roundabout plan
- Granite City man accused of setting dog on fire
- Retired Madison County Sheriff on the future of policing
- Mayor, former Cards pitcher accused in poaching case