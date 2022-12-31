Wood River
Sandra Beth Garcia-Ghidoni, 65, passed away 6:54 am, Thursday, December 29, 2022 at her residence.
Born September 10, 1957 in East St. Louis, she was the daughter of William Hatley, Sr. and Lorraine (Marty) Fields.
She worked as a laborer from Labor Local #100.
On June 13, 2008 in Edwardsville, she married Michael Ghidoni. He survives.
Surviving also are a son, David Garcia, Jr. of Wood River; three daughters, Sonya (Ray) Edwards of Ballwin, MO, Kim (Luke) Lenhardt and Stevie (Tyler) Camerer all of Bethalto; 10 grandchildren; brother, William Hatley, Jr. of Edwardsville;and sister, Susan Yates of Wood River.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, David Garcia, Sr.; and sister, Cindy Baker.
Visitation will be from 3-7 pm, Tuesday, January 3 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.
Cremation rites will follow the visitation.