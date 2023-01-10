Sandra Boren

Sandra K. Boren, 80, died at 2:29 p.m. Monday, January 2, 2023 at Covenant Inpatient Hospice in Pensacola, FL. Born November 17, 1942 in Denison, TX, she was the daughter of Clarence and Fannie (Evridge) Steele. Mrs. Boren retired as a registered nurse from Rosewood Care Center. On June 23, 1962 she married Henry O. Boren in Denison, TX. He preceded her in death on June 24, 2019. Surviving is a daughter, Kim Chestney (Hobbie) of Gulf Breeze, FL, two sons, Greg Boren of Elsah and Darrin Boren (Shannon) of Wood River, and 10 grandchildren, Tyler Boren, Seth Boren, Megan Boren, Cody McKay, Samantha Stockton, Jared Boren, Danielle Stockton, Hobbie Chestney, Erin Chestney and Justin Chestney. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Paula Steele. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Reverend Alex Melton will officiate. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to The Metroeast Humane Society. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Charges filed in Alton barbershop shooting
- Two transported after Macoupin County crash
- Pritzker says Illinois will not give up on ending cash bail
- Two die in separate Alton traffic accidents
- House Republicans vote against Illinois lawmaker pay raises
- Meth arrest in Bethalto
- Eastgate owner looking ahead to 2023
- Violent few days in Alton
- Alton businessman Paul Lauschke Jr. dies
- Charges filed in Collinsville murder