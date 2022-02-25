Samuel “Sam” D. Ashby, 34 of St. Louis, MO passed away on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis, MO.
He was born December 23, 1987, in Alton, IL the son of Donald W. Ashby and Julie A. Marth.
Samuel worked in the In Transit Repair Department at Dent Wizard/ KhS Global. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto, IL. Sam enjoyed fishing, gaming, and watching movies.
Sam is survived by his mother, Julie A. Marth of Worden, IL; father, Donald W. Ashby; a brother and sister-in-law, Ben and Jennifer of Holiday Shores, IL; a niece, Hadleigh Ashby; and aunts, uncles, cousin and friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ted and Awanda Marth
Visitation will be held on Saturday, 26, 2022 from 9:00 am until the time of service at 11:00 am at Zion Lutheran church in Bethalto, Il with Pastor Kale Hanson officiating.
Memorials may be made to Autism Speaks.
Sam’s gift of life was extended through organ and tissue donation through Mid America Transplant Services.
To view services please go to Zion Lutheran’s webpage at service time and click on the link that says “LIVE STREAM”.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com