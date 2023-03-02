Alton, IL (62002)

Today

Overcast with rain showers at times. High 56F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 42F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.