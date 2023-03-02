Samuel Patterson, 86, of Maryville, Illinois passed away at 1:58 a.m. on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at his home. He was born September 24, 1936, in Rector, Arkansas, a son of the late Wayne Jefferson and Mary Treva (Parish) Patterson. He married Shirley M. (Coburn) Patterson on July 28, 1973, in St. Louis, Missouri and she passed away on March 14, 2011. He retired from General Motors after many years of dedicated service in production. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and enjoyed his days of watching baseball, bowling with friends, woodworking and gardening. He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. He is survived by his former wife and cherished partner, Glenda Downs of Maryville; six children and spouses; David and Julie Patterson of Columbia, Missouri, Darla and Forrest Borror of Collinsville, Denise and Tommy Crownover of Loganville, Georgia, Allyn Dion of Washington, Missouri, Gale and Kevin Hoedebeck of Howell, Michigan and Gerard and Bobbi Dion of San Diego, California; twenty grandchildren; twenty-eight great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; a sister, Melba Moore of Sedgewickville, Missouri; other extended family and friends. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Cheryle Bobbitt; daughter-in-law, Bev Dion and two brothers, Delbert and Billy Patterson. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon, Illinois on Friday, March 3, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. where funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023, with Dr. Loftin Woodiel officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association and may be accepted at the funeral chapel. www.irwinchapel.com
