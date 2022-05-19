Samuel C. Arnold, 78, of Alton, passed away at 9:45 am May 18, 2022, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
He was born on March 15, 1944, in East St. Louis, Illinois, the son of Samuel H. & Ethel (Christian) Arnold.
Samuel worked as a Social Worker for State of Illinois retiring in 2000 and enjoyed playing golf.
He married Paula L. Melton on September 13, 1969, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton
Samuel is survived by his loving spouse, Paula Arnold, two sons and daughters-in-law, Samuel A. & Kathy Arnold of Chicago, IL, Craig & Meghan Arnold of Portland, OR; five grandchildren, Allison, Connor, Leah, Samuel and Zachary Arnold; two sisters, Patricia Cowie and Diane Lindsey, both of Phoenix, AZ; and a brother, Greg Narup of Alton, IL.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 pm Monday, May 23, 2022, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.
Graveside services will be held at 10 am Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Godfrey.
Memorials are suggested to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.
