Samantha Lea Esposito passed at 3:41pm on Monday, May 10, 2021 in Missouri.
She was born October 15, 1997 in Alton, IL. She was the daughter of Brian Esposito and Michelle (Hausman) Barnett.
Samantha loved listening to music, dancing, and making videos. She was born to be center of attention. She especially enjoyed being with her nieces and sisters. Samantha was always full of joy; she could always be seen smiling. She was a bubbly person which made her so easy to love. Her favorite activity was road-tripping with friends. She was a care giver through and through and just wanted the best for others. Thank you to all her friends in Bethalto and Louisiana, MO.
Surviving are her parents; Michelle (Richard “Pops”) Barnett and BJ Esposito; siblings, Tiffany (Michael) Middleton, Breanna Esposito “Boo Boo”, Makayla Wolf, Carlea Wolf, Ricky “Little Rick” Barnett, Gabriel Barnett; grandparents, Linda McKenzie, Salvatore Esposito; Aunts and Uncles, Becky Clark, Julie Arecco (Rick), Molly Hausman, Aunt Mandi and Uncle Chad Elfgen, Jeanette Johnson, Theresa Beavers, Stefanie Bryant, Kathy Gibson; nieces and nephews, Alexis Corbin, Madalynn Corbin, Michael Dean Middleton Jr; and a special friend Ryan.
Preceding her in death is a grandmother, Francis Larkin; and a great-grandmother, Emily Pyle.
Visitation will be held on Sunday May 16, 2021 from 1-5pm at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, IL.
Funeral service will be Monday May 17, 2021 at 11am at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, IL.
Memorials can be made to the Autism Speaks.
