Sam Catalano

Sam G. Catalano 66 of Hamel, IL. Passed Wednesday August 31 2022 at his home.
Sam was born October 27, 155 in Highland, Illinois son of the late Sam S. and Eleanor (Noto) Catalano.
Survived by his sister Dora (Rich) Buckley of Moro, Illinois and his brother Joseph (Carolyn) Catalano of Edwardsville, Illinois
Sam served in the United States Coast and retired from IBM
Visitation Monday September 5, 2022 4-7pm at Saksa Mateer Funeral Home, Edwardsville, Illinois
Funeral Mass Tuesday September 6, 2022 10:30am St. Boniface Catholic Church, Edwardsville
Illinois Burial St. Boniface Cemetery, Edwardsville, Illinois
Memorials to St. Boniface Church, Edwardsville, Illinois where he was a member.