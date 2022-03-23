Sam Balaco II, 71, died at 12:55 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at Alton Memorial hospital. He was born September 27, 1950 in Alton the son of the late Lotteo Sam Balaco and Henrietta “Joan” Ahleymeyer. He was the owner of Sam’s Pawn shop in Alton. On May 31, 1975 in Alton, he married Charlene Kincaid and she survives. Also surviving are two daughters, Stacy Dixon (Corey) of Godfrey, Katie Dockstader (Chad) of Edwardsville, six grandchildren, Andrew, Emily and Matthew Dixon, Abbey, Aubrey and Addyson Dockstader, four brothers, John Balaco (Renee), David Balaco (Valerie), Robert Balaco (Debi), Michael Balaco, two sister, Rosemary Stahlschmidt (Chris) and Kate Schneider . All services will be private. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Two found stabbed in Alton Sunday night
- Progress on new Godfrey development
- Alton food truck park nears completion
- Bethalto Police keeping an eye on trailer park
- Fatal crash near Gordon Moore Park Saturday morning
- Pedestrian struck and killed by train is identified
- Bank ATM dragged away in Bethalto
- Arrest made in Maryville murder
- Engineering underway on Fosterburg Road repair project
- Madison County sells Plum Street property