Salvatore Manescalco, 62, passed away at 2:06pm on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Big Rivers Nursing and Rehab in Cedar Hill, Missouri. He was born on January 4, 1959, in Wood River, the son of the late Ignazio and Concetta (Ventimiglia) Manescalco. He married the former Peggy Manis on July 1, 1983, in Edwardsville, and she survives. Other survivors include a son: Anthony Mikal Manescalco of East Alton, his step son and his wife: Ryan and Sarah Brown of Alton, a grandson: Landyn Manescalco, three sisters and two brothers in law: Angie Wiegand of Bethalto, Ann and Mark Riley of Stuart, Florida, Annette and John Friend of Washington, Missouri, three nephews: Joseph Gleason and his wife: Deanna, Timothy Gleason, Terry Wiegand and his companion: Racheal Honnon, two nieces: Abby Fries and her husband: Zack, Tori Friend, two great nephews: Zak Conner, Terrence Wiegand, two great nieces: Kayla Wiegand, Brook Wiegand, a great – great niece: Rylee Maldonado, and many other friends.
Sal and his wife have owned and operated the Mini Corral in Upper Alton. He was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace in Bethalto.
In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 4pm to 7pm on Monday, September 27, 2021, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River with a wake service at 3:30pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10am on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Our Lady Queen of Peace in Bethalto. Father Tom Liebler will be the celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Alton.
Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and will be accepted at the funeral home.
