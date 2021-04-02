Sally K. Dowler, age 82, of Godfrey, passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.
She was born September 6, 1938, in St. Louis, the daughter of Edna (Hubbard) Hoynes and her stepfather, Joseph Hoynes. She married Charles O. Dowler on August 16,1957 and he preceded her in death on February 6, 2005.
Sally was a member of VFW #1308 Auxiliary in Alton. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, playing cards and going to the horse races. Her greatest joys were spending time with her family.
She is survived by five children and their spouses, Kathie and Stan Scoggins of Godfrey, Jon and Donna Dowler of St. Louis, Kristie Biermann of Dardenne Prairie, MO, Steve and Mary Dowler of Las Vegas, and Rick and Gaye Dowler of Kalispell, MT; fifteen grandchildren and their spouses, her special granddaughter and caregiver Rachel Lowe, Eric and Becky Lowe, Lindi and Eric Williford, Ryan and Melissa Beckering, Luke and Jacy Dowler, Matt Dowler, Megan and Isaac Johnston, Chris and Christina Dowler, Zach and Nicole Dowler, Kourtney Dowler, Kelsey Dowler, Andrea and Santi De Luca, and Erina, Alex, and Daniel Biermann; 19 great grandchildren and a special niece, Jeannie.
In addition to her husband, Charles; she is preceded in death by her mother and stepfather; two sisters, Edith and Nancy “Kim”; and a brother, Charles.
Per her wishes, she will be cremated.
A Celebration of Life will be held 2 PM, Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
