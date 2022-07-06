Sally Ann Day, 65, passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022 at her residence.
Born September 15, 1956 in Alton, she was the daughter of Harold Wayne Fisher of Alton and the late Norma (Croxton) Fisher.
Sally had worked as a registered nurse for Alton Memorial Hospital and Express Care of Anderson Hospital for 45 years.
On October 8, 1982 in Wood River, she married James F. Day. He survives.
Surviving in addition to her father and husband are sons, Jonathan (Anna) Day, Timothy (Gwenyth) Fisher Day all of Denver, Co; step-son, Jason Day of O'Fallon, MO; daughter, Molly (Tim) Zaring of Mascoutah; three grandchildren, Grant Zaring, Kyler Zaring, Harper Zaring; three step-grandchildren, Hannah Day, Abby Day, Alex Day; brother, Matt Fisher (Larry Jackson) of Godfrey; and sisters, Susan (Ed) Gent of Nolensville, TN, Sara (Greg) Lilley of Godfrey.
She was preceded in death by her mother and grandson, Jack William.
A Memorial visitation will be held from 10 am until time of Memorial Mass at 12 pm, Friday, July 8, 2022 at Holy Angels Parish Catholic Church. Father John Patrick Day, CP and Father Donald Wolford will serve as celebrants.
Memorials are suggested to masses.