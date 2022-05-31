Heaven gained our spitfire, sassy mom, grandma, aunt, and friend.
Sally A. Guarino, 92, passed away 9:55 am, Thursday, May 26, 2022 at her residence.
Born on December 9, 1929 in East Alton, she was the daughter of Alfred and Louise (Smith) Moore.
She was one of a kind. In one breath, she could tell a phone scammer where to go and say a prayer for a friend in need. You could often find Sally reading, working a crossword puzzle or waiting for Thursday night to play "Lightning" at the Wood River Moose. She will be missed by many.
She had worked as a sales associate for Midwest carpet for several years before retiring.
On September 1, 1951 in Wood River, she married Samuel Guarino. He died December 26, 2020.
Surviving are two daughters, Betsy (Scott) Williams, Paula Guarino (companion, James Panyik) all of Wood River; two granddaughters, Stephane Dizmang, Rachel Williams; brother, Richard (Charlotte) Moore in New Hampshire; and several nieces and nephews.
Sally was preceded in death by her parents; in-laws, John and Anthonette Guarino; daughter, Peggy Guarino-Brefeld; son, John Guarino; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Catherine and Sonny Tybrski.
Visitation will be from 1 pm until time of service at 3 pm, Thursday, June 2 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Pastor Daniel Werts will officiate.
Interment will be in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to Hope Community Center or Found-A-Hound Rescue in Godfrey.