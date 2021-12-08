Ryan B. Heinlein, 35 of Alton died unexpectedly at 8:00 P.M. on Sunday, December 5, 2021 following an automobile collision. He was the son of Brad & Laurie Heinlein of Cottage Hills and Robin E. McAdams of Godfrey. Ryan was born on February 14, 1986 in Odessa, Texas.
After graduating from high school, he served as a Petty Officer 3rd class in the United States Navy onboard the USS Carr FFG 52.
In 2009 Ryan joined together with the love of his life and spouse, Elizabeth Ollenbittle. Together they have two beautiful children, Tillie and Tatum. Ryan was not only a loving father, but an amazing uncle. Ryan was overjoyed to be a father. He believed strongly in individuality and always encouraged his children to follow this example. They are wonderfully unique and they both carry with them some of his greatest traits. Tillie is the embodiment of Ryan’s love for self expression. Tatum shares Ryan’s kindness and love for technology. Ryan’s kindness and love will live in his children and family forever.
In addition to his parents, wife and children, Ryan is survived by 1 brother and 2 step brothers; Chad Heinlein of Godfrey, Donnie Main-Monroe of Alton and Dakota Jones-Monroe of Wood River, 1 step sister; Nichole Jones-Monroe of Godfrey.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; L. Dale and Joyce M. Heinlein, Bob and Peggy Figge.
A memorial visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 10, 2021 at Gent Funeral Home. A memorial service will immediately follow the visitation at 7:00 p.m.
Memorials may be made to the family. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com