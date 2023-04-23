RuthAnn Campbell, 76, of Hartford passed away Friday, April 21, 2023 at Alton Memorial Hospital. She was born October 24, 1946 in Alton to Leonard and Anna Margaret (Smith) Carter.
RuthAnn was a very generous person and would open her home and give to anyone in need.
She is survived by a son, Doug (Joy) Sawyer of Alton; daughters, Kelly Sawyer (Corey Hutson) of Hartford, IL and Michelle (Marcus) Rounds of Alton; grandchildren, Grace and Anna Sawyer, Erryal and Errin Debruce, Jordan Sawyer, Marcus Rounds Jr. and Aaliyah Guy; great grandchildren, Ramya and Rayla Lacey, Maelyn and Elijah Sawyer, Isabelle and Baylee Guy; brother, Tom (Helen) Carter of Bethalto and nieces and nephews, Jason, Aaron, Jonathan, Matthew and Daniel Carter, Maria Waltz, Nick and Bryon Terry.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Jim, Gene and Danny Carter; sister, Maribelle Evans and grandson, Andrew Sawyer.
Cremation services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals in East Alton. A private Celebration of Life will be held by the family. Online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.