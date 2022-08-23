Rosewood Heights--Ruth Voorhees, 90, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at her home.
Born Dec. 30, 1931 in Brighton, she was the daughter of Henry and Hilda (Barth) Boker.
She married Thomas Voorhees July 7, 1950 in Brighton. He survives.
Ruth was an active member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Rosewood Heights for over 65 years, since the 1950’s.
In addition to her husband she is survived by three daughters, Susan (Rob) Chapman of Godfrey, Jan Poore of Rosewood Heights, and Linda Voorhees of Florida; two sons, Stephen Voorhees of Wood River and Mike (Ricci) Voorhees of Rosewood Heights; 7 grandchildren, Ashley (Paul) Hatcher, Tom (Traci) Poore, Mychal Voorhees, Jaymie (Michael) Voorhees-Munroe, Laura Voorhees, Emily (Joseph) McCall, and Jenna Clausen-Voorhees; and 7 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Mitchell Voorhees; and a brother, Robert Boker.
The family will hold memorial services at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25 at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Rosewood Heights.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church.
Professional services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com