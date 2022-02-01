Ruth Starbuck

Ruth M. Starbuck, 88, formerly of Alton, died at 1:38 p.m. Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Heritage Health in Litchfield, IL. Born April 3, 1933 in Edwardsville, she was the daughter of William and Emma (Klenke) Yindrak. She worked as an administrative assistant for the Alton State Hospital. Surviving is a daughter and son-in-law, Barb and Bob Brenner of Bunker Hill, a son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Karen Starbuck of St. Charles, MO, three grandchildren, Erin Wigginton (Jason), Brian Brenner (Sarah), and Melissa Horn (Adam), and seven great grandchildren, Haley, William, Declan, Owen, Emma, Liam, and Grey. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, John William “Bill” Starbuck, a grandson, Sean Starbuck, a brother, William “Bill” Yindrak, a sister, Marlene Fraser, and her former husband and good friend, Maurice Starbuck. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Reverend Dave Conrad will officiate. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to Beatcancertoday.org to fund childhood cancer research and support. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
