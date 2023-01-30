Ruth Minarsch

Ruth J. Minarsch, age 93 of Highland, IL, died Thursday, January 19, 2023, at San Gabriel Memory Care in Highland, IL.
She was born on Wednesday, December 18, 1929, in Casa Grande, AZ, the daughter of Cornelius and Oma (nee Rapier) Vickers, Sr..
Ruth was born at Casa Grande, AZ until the age of 12 when she moved to Santa Monica, CA. where she reared her family. After her children were grown, she started working for Huntington Beach School District in 1993, moved to Mission Viejo, CA in 1992. In 2019 she moved to Illinois to be closer to her son. Ruth loved growing roses in her back yard.
Survivors include:
Son - Thomas S. (Ann) Maran, Highland, IL
Son - Jerry Lee (Fleaur) Maran, Henderson, NV
Step Child - Ken D. Zobrist , Alhambra, IL
Step Child - Robert (Dorothy) Minarsch, Okala Springs, WA
Step Child - Richard (Tammy) Minarsch, Anaheim, CA
Step Child - Kathy (Dave) Walsch, Mission Viejo, CA
Brother - John (Marjorie) Vickers, Simi Valley, CA.
She was preceded in death by:
Father - Cornelius C. Vickers, Sr. - Died 5/16/1988
Mother - Oma Llwellyn (nee Rapier) Rehfeld - Died 12/15/1987
Husband - Richard A. Minarsch - Married 1984 @ California - Died 2008
Daughter - Linda C. Maran
Ex-Husband - Victor J. Maran - Died Feb. 2016
Brother - Cornelius C. Vickers, Jr. - Died 5/25/2015.
Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Private arrangements at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital .