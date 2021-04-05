Ruth M. Floyd, 94, passed away 8:35 pm, Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Integrity Healthcare of Wood River.
Born September 1, 1926 in Clinton, KY, she was the daughter of Arthur Freeman and Iris Ann (Myers) Dean.
She worked in the Selecting Packing Department of Owens-IL Glass for 28 years before retiring on March 1, 1982.
Ruth was a member of the Loyal Order of Eastern Star and of 1st Baptist Church in Roxana.
Surviving are a son, Felix V., Jr. (Barbara) Floyd of Edwardsville; two grandchildren, Craig D. Floyd, Wendy L. Floyd (Brian Adams); seven great grandchildren, Tyler D. , Whisper (Tyler), Stormy, Summer, Skylah, Sarah, Brylee; four step-great grandchildren; a step great-great grandchild; and two sisters-in-law, Corene Snider and Joyce Dean.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and six brothers, James, Raymond, Murriel, Jerald, Freeman and Gilson Dean.
Private service and burial will be in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Rev. Richard Newcom will officiate.
Memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River in charge of arrangements.