Russell L. Stevens, 84, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Aspen Creek of Troy.
Born August 19, 1936 in Chillicothe, OH, the son of Seymour and Alice (Sowers) Stevens.
A U.S Air Force Staff Sergeant, he was employed for 37 years as an inspector for McDonnell-Douglas. He then became a bus driver or Roxana Community District 1 for 12 years before retiring.
On December 25, 1958 he married Rebecca "Becky" Green. She passed away March 12, 2008.
Surviving are sons, Rusty (Jenny) Stevens of Gravette, AR, Phil (Pam) Stevens of Mt. Washington, KY; daughters, Joy Stevens of Alton, Laura (Rabia) Kwider of Alton; 12 grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; brother, Bobby Stevens of Frankfort, OH; and sister, Evelyn Mahorney of Frankfort, OH.
His parents; wife; and sister, Virginia Stevens preceded in death.
Private service and burial were conducted in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois, North-Orange Team.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River entrusted with arrangements.