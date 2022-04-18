Russell Hendricks

Russell (Russ) Warren Hendricks, 76, passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2022, under the care of Unity Hospice, at his home. He was born in Alton, October 11, 1945, to William and Anna (Weiss) Hendricks. He graduated from Alton High School in 1963 and joined Owens Illinois Brockway Machine Manufacturing as a machinist. He retired after 32 years of service with only a brief departure to serve in Vietnam with the Marine Corp from 1966-1968. Russell enjoyed playing golf in a league of his fellow co-workers, fishing, and bowling. He trained for his pilot license and while brief, he enjoyed flying small planes. In his retirement years, he cared well for his wife and enjoyed spectating at his grandchildren’s various activities. Russ lived to serve God above all things, and his family, always putting the needs of others ahead of his own. Russell is preceded in death by his parents and oldest brother, Gary Hendricks; a niece, Diane Parish; and nephew, Dale Hendricks.
Russell is survived by his wife of 54 years, Alicia (Roe) Hendricks, and two children, David Hendricks, of Alton; and Mary (Jay) Phillips, of Godfrey; and two grandchildren, Lucy, and Riley Phillips. Also surviving are two brothers, William (Sandy) Hendricks, and Curt Hendricks, and nieces and nephews.