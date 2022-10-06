Russell R. Fleming, 98, died at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Bria of Godfrey. Born April 4, 1924 in Alton, he was the son of Robert and Jessie (Farrell) Fleming. Mr. Fleming served with the U.S. Army in the Pacific during WWII. He loved woodworking, fishing and playing golf. In 1986 he retired as a sales manager for East Alton Supply Company. He married the former Mary K. Whiteside on May 12, 1943 in North Carolina. She preceded him in death on December 21, 1991. Surviving are four sons, Robert Fleming (Jeannie), Bill Fleming (Betty), Gary Fleming, and Jeff Fleming (Karen), one daughter in law, Shannon Fleming, 10 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. Along with his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by one son, Randy J. Fleming and two brothers, Earl and Eugene Fleming, and a sister, Hazel Grubb. Private graveside services will be held at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Father Leland Thorpe will officiate. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com
Sign up for daily obituaries
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- ISP warns of highway shooter in the Metro East
- 46-year sentence in Woodburn murder
- Two dead in Hamel-area crash
- Foul play not suspected in Cottage Hills death
- Pritzker leads Bailey in recent poll
- Village moving on new site for coffee shop
- Pedestrian killed in Collinsville
- Wood River apartment fire called suspicious
- Collinsville killer gets 40 years
- Police ID victims in fatal Hamel-area crash