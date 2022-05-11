Russell Clark

Russell Edmund Clark, 78, passed away at 5:49 p.m., Friday, May 6, 2022 at his home in Alton.
He was born on June 16, 1943 on the family farm in Edwards County, Illinois. Russell grew up in Edwards County, graduating with the Class of 1961 from Edwards County High School in Albion, Illinois. He went on to obtain his Bachelor of Science Degree in Secondary Education from Eastern Illinois University and his Masters Degree in Education Administration from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, graduating in 1976.
He married Janice Eileen Clark on June 13, 1970 and together their marriage was blessed with two children, Danielle and Damien.
Shortly after their marriage, the couple settled in Jersey County, and Russell began his career as an Educator with the State of Illinois Department of Corrections at the Illinois Youth Center-Pere Marquette in Grafton. Russell enjoyed his work as an educator and took great pride in the contributions he helped foster as a proud AFSCME union member throughout his 25 year career, retiring in 1995.
Russell was an avid gardener his entire life and following his retirement, it remained one of his greatest passions. Above all else, Russell loved his family and the title of “Pawpaw” was one he wore proudly.
Surviving are a daughter and son in-law, Danielle and Jamie Kanallakan of Jerseyville; a son, Damien Clark of Hardin; two grandchildren, Gabriella Elizabeth and Jeremiah Antone “Tony” Kanallakan; two brothers, Dale Clark of Sacramento, California and Charles Clark of Bluford; as well as two sisters, Mary Ellen Chalcraft of Mt. Carmel and Virginia “Jenny” Farmer of Fairfield.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Hula (Neaveill) Clark; as well as his siblings, Elmer Clark and Joan Clark, both in infancy; Robert Keith Clark, Shirley Baker, Evelyn Compton and Linda Conover.
Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022 from 10 a.m. until time of family remembrances at 11 a.m. at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.
Private interment will take place at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in Jerseyville.
