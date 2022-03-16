Russell Bill

Russell Warn “Russ” Bill, 80, passed away at 4:15am on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Integrity of Godfrey. Russ was born April 29, 1941, in Ferndale, Michigan, to Russell and Thelma (Bethscheider) Bill. He married Betty Bilbruck on October 17, 1970, in Florissant, Missouri, and she survives. Other survivors include his daughter and son in law, Kathy and Drew Stevenson; his grandchildren: Juliana and Natalie Stevenson; and a sister Mariann Parkinson of Tampa, Florida.
Russ graduated from Dondero High School in Royal Oak, Michigan in 1959. He then graduated from DeVry Technical Institute in Chicago, Illinois. He was employed and retired from McDonnell Douglas/Boeing after thirty eight years. He was a member of the Boeing Employees’ Railroad Club, the American Flyer “S” Gaugers of the St. Louis Area, the National Railway Historical Society, St. Louis Railway Enthusiasts, St. Louis Theater Organ Society, Hazelwood School District PTA, and The National PTA. Russ drove the trolley at The Transportation Museum and volunteered with the Rails and Trails National Park Service. He enjoyed going to his granddaughters' activities, taking train trips and riding on trolleys.
In addition to his parents, Russ was preceded in death by his brother: Ronald Bill.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded and no services are planned.
Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of cremation arrangements.