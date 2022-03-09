Russell Loren “Russ” Oleson Jr, 72, passed away at home on Sunday, March 6, 2022, surrounded by his extended family.
He was born on July 12, 1949 in Alton, IL, the son of Russell & Cleora (Cope) Oleson. His beloved wife Patricia Faye (Greene) Oleson survives.
Russ loved fishing when younger and had a lifelong passion about cars. From talking about hot rods, to attending car shows, or watching car auctions, it is impossible to think of Russ without also picturing him working on a car. He eventually formed Russ’s Automotive, supporting his family by working on the vehicles he loved. In his spare time, he could be found at home in his recliner, often loudly watching action movies or spaghetti westerns while petting a cat.
He is survived by son William “Bud” Ressler Jr of St Louis, grandson William “Trey” of Mountain Home, AR; son Brad & Carol (Watkins) Oleson of Wood River, grandchildren Steven, Samantha (Lawson), Stephanie (Blacklock), and Lucy Oleson; daughter Rene & Clay Halford of Brighton, grandchildren Ashley & Amber; son Brian & Jennifer (Cauley) Oleson of Alton, grandchildren Harley, Adam, and Melyssanda, and adoptive daughter Marah Beisner; additional close family Peggy Beisner ; and many dear great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and sisters Ruth Elizabeth Roe and Rose Marie Haycraft.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 pm Friday, March 11, 2022 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Memorial services will be held immediately after.