Ruby Mae Murphy, 79, passed away 10:57 am, Thursday, May 13, 2021 at her residence
Born December 22, 1941 in Walnut Ridge, AR, she was the daughter of William Jerry and Elzora (McCall) Price.
She worked in the housekeeping department for BJC Health Care and Argosy Gaming.
On July 12, 1958 in Walnut Ridge, AR, she married Kenneth Murphy. He died March 27, 1988.
Surviving are sons, Jim (Chana) Murphy, Audy Murphy; four grandchildren, David Murphy, Christopher Murphy, Ashley Murphy, Jerry Gade; two great grandchildren, Tyler Ragusa, Ava Gade; and a sister, Helen Murphy.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; four brothers, Jesse, Henry, Leroy and Jim Nathan Price; and five sisters, Margaret Price, Dosha Kiffer, Bernice Williams, Evelyn Murphy and Stella Riggs.
Visitation will be from 12:00 pm until time of service at 2:00 pm, Saturday May 22, 2021 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.
Private burial will be in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.