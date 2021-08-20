Ruby C. Kessinger, 84, went to be with her Lord, 8:09 pm, Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at River Crossing in Alton.
Born March 7, 1937 in Grafton, she was the daughter of Charles and Ruth (Osborne) Harmon.
Ruby had worked as a Nursing Aide for St. Anthony Health Center in Alton for over 20 years before retiring.
She was very active in her community. She was a life-long member of the Hartford United Methodist Church; volunteered many years at Operation Blessing Food Pantry in Wood River; and served several terms as Vice-Chairwoman of the Christians Women Connection local organization. Ruby was an avid bowler and enjoyed her time at the local bowling alleys.
On March 30, 1967 in East Alton, she married Robert Kessinger. He survives.
Surviving also are a son, Bob Kessinger of Hartford; daughter, Denise Curry of Alton; six grandchildren, Theresa Gilson, Nicholas Curry, Ryne Curry, Jodi Davis, Kaeden Kessinger, Tim Ryan VanAusdoll; two great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; a brother, Dale (Joyce) Harmon; and sisters, Mary (Dean) Koontz of Greenville and Charlotte Workman of Alton.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Tim VanAusdoll; brothers, Valgene, Jim and Harvey Harmon; and a sister, Mary.
Visitation will be from 10 am until time of service at 12 pm, Monday, August 23 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Pastor Alan Abert will officiate.
Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials may be made to the Hartford United Methodist Church.