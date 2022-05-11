Ruby Aud, 92, passed away at 10am on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at OSF St. Anthony’s Hospital in Alton. She was born on April 2, 1930, in Omaha, Illinois, the daughter of the late William and Alta (Cox) Patton. She married Raymond A. “Ray” Aud on June 19, 1946, in Olney, Illinois and he preceded her in death on July 3, 2017. Ruby is survived by two daughters and sons in law: Sandy and Rick Calame of East Alton, Karen and Gene Welton of Holiday Shores, one son and daughter in law: Steve and Nancy Aud of Edwardsville, six grandchildren and their spouses: Trina and Tyler Behr of Brighton, Rachelle and Jim Crowe of Glen Carbon, Brad and Amy Welton of Holiday Shores, Casey and Kirsten Calame of Forney, Texas, Zane Aud and his fiancé: Kelsey Deaton of Wood River, Mazey Aud of Edwardsville, nine great grandchildren: Drew, Ryan, Brynn, Cooper, Caden, Easton, Lexi, Seth, Audrey, a great great grandson Archie, an expectant great great grandchild, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
Ruby was employed for thirty years as an inspector at Olin Winchester. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary at the Cottage Hills VFW Post #7678. She enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling, and gaming.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her grandson: Ryan Aud, three brothers: Gene, Ernie, William “Red”, and three sisters: Ovella, Marie, and Dorothy.
In celebration of her life, visitation will be from 10:30am until time of funeral services at 12:30pm on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Pastor Dan Smith will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials are suggested to Cottage Hills VFW Post #7678 and will be accepted at the funeral home.
Online guestbook available at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com.