Roy L. Olive, 95, of Edwardsville passed away on Friday, February 25, 2022, at 11:43 pm at Edwardsville Care Center.
He was born on November 26, 1926, in Olive Township in New Douglas, IL the son of Lawrence and Martha (Burgnone) Olive. Roy married Vivian M. Parkinson at Liberty Church in Brownstown, IL. She preceded him in death on October 7, 2019.
Roy was a member of Halls Ferry Christian Church in Florissant, MO, where he was a long time Elder. He was also a member of the Edwardsville Rotary Club, lifetime member of the National Education Association, National Training Laboratory in Bethel, MA,. and was the recipient of the Award for National Excellence from the Illinois State Board of Education the Paul Harris Fellow Award by the Rotary Club and the Edwardsville Jaycee Award for Outstanding Leadership. Roy enjoyed camping, traveling, teaching and spending time with his family and friends. He also had a special interest in collecting bells; of which he had over 600.
Roy is survived by his four children and their spouses, Dennis (Greta) Olive of Edwardsville, Christina Colombo of Florissant, MO, Susan (David) Rutledge of Florissant, MO and James Olive of Grayslake, IL; seven grandchildren, Amanda (Kyle), Tony (Kristine), Michael (Melissa), Ryan (Linda), Emily (Dave), Luke and Jake; and seven great-grandchildren, Anna, Alison, Grace, Maggie, James, Scarlett, and Bryce; and a sister, Vera Henschen of Highland, IL. .
Roy was preceded in death by his parents, wife Vivian, son-in-law Dennis Colombo, brothers Harry and Carl Olive.
A visitation will be held on Friday, March 4, 2022, from 10:00 am until the time of service at 12:00 pm at the Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral home in Bethalto, IL with Pastor Chip Pagel officiating.
Memorials can be made to the Olive Cemetery Association or the Roy L. Olive Educational Leadership Scholarship at SIUE.
