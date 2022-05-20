Alton
Roy G. Shirrell graduated to his heavenly rewards at his home on May 13, 2022, with his wife, Frances at his side as well as his children, Tom Shirrell, Jamie (son-in-law, Jamie) Hipolito and Joedy (son-in-law, Kyle) Basden at the age of 75 years, 5 months and 28 days.
Born October 20, 1946 in Cape Girardeau, MO, he was the son of Frank and Mildred (Savers) Shirrell.
Roy graduated from Zalma High School in 1964. He enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving in Germany and Vietnam.
He married Frances Nichols on June 14, 1968.
He loved his family, was a diligent worker, provider for his family, had compassion for the hurting and willing to help anyone. He worked in Bus Ministry for years helping children, used his ministry gift of HELPS with family, church, mission trips to Poland and Mexico including Sabbath Rest Ministry in Southeast Missouri.
Surviving are his wife; children; grandchildren, Ashley Basden, Isaac Basden and Tristan Shirrell; and siblings, Frank (Sue) Shirrell of Farmington, MO, Ed (Karen) Shirrell of Zalma, MO.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Carolyn Shirrell Moore in January of last year.
Visitation will be from 5 pm until time of memorial service at 6:30 pm, Monday, May 23 at Abundant Life Community Church, 3986 Humbert Rd, Alton, IL 62002.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to: Sabbath Rest Ministry, State Hwy. P, 3679 King Dr., Zalma, MO 63787 or The Hope Center, 1201 Hope Center Lane, Cottage Hills, IL 62018.
Marks Mortuary i Wood River is in charge of arrangements.