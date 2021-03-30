Roy “Alex” Gibson, 80, of Wood River passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 8:08am.
He was born on December 19,1940, the son of Marion and Dorothy (Seaborne) Belt. On September 22, 1977 Roy married Georgia Newberry in St. Louis, Missouri. Georgia passed on April 28, 2003. Roy then married Patricia L. Davies in 2007.
Roy served his country in the United States Air Force. After his time in the service he went to work for the Madison County Police Department and became Deputy Sheriff. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #406, Precinct Committeeman Fort Russell Township #3, and Trustee on Fire & Water Department of Meadowbrook. Roy was a huge St. Louis Cardinals fan.
Roy is survived by his sister, Barbara (Dave) Farmer of Florrissant MO; two grandchildren, Heather Pool of Marseilles,and Michael (Nicole) Birdsong of Bunker Hill; and two great-grandchildren, Mark and George Pullen of Marseilles.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marion and Dorothy Belt; his wife, Georgia; then his later wife Patricia; a son, James Birdsong; a brother, Andrew Belt; and a infant daughter Rhonda Ann Gibson.
A visitation will be held from 10:00 am until time of Masonic Services by Bethalto Masonic Lodge #406 at 11:00 am Monday, April 5, 2021. Memorial Services will immediately follow with Chaplin Randy Butler officating at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton.
