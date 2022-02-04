Rosemary Ann Skiles, 76, of Collinsville, passed away Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at Memorial Hospital. She was born to the late Fayette & Elvestus (Adkins) Mathis on July 1, 1945 in Metropolis, IL.
She retired as a dispatcher from the Caseyville Police Department after 20 years, a job that she really enjoyed. When she wasn’t working, she spent her time sewing and shopping.
Rosemary is survived by her dear friend Linda Parmeley ; a sister-in-law: Joann Mathis and many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her partner: Earnst Brannon; 2 brothers: Gordon Mathis and Beau Mathis; and 4 sisters: Sandra Moore, Pansey Mathis, Star Mathis and Shiloh Sanborn.
Cremation services entrusted to Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory.
