Rosemary Kirk, 89, went to be with the Lord at 3:15 a.m. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Riverside Rehab in Alton. She was born September 1, 1931, in Little Rock, Arkansas the daughter of the late Edward Johnston and Rosetta (Parsley) Reed. She enjoyed puzzles, playing cards and she was a devoted and loving mother and grandmother. Surviving are one daughter; Lisa Kirk of Springfield, IL and two sons; Steven Kirk of Godfrey and David Kirk (Kathy) of Godfrey, eight grandchildren; David Kirk Jr., Dustin Kirk, Megan Kirk all of Godfrey, IL, Tamara Kirk-Gilchrese of Springfield, Amy Kirk-Dunbar of Arlington, TX, Gerald Hutchinson II of Springfield, Catherine Hutchinson- Jacobs of Springfield and Tim Mathews of Abilene, TX., five great grandchildren; Brandon Kirk, Nicole Kirk, Kendra Malone, Allen Jay Dunbar and Maliyah R. Dunbar, and three great great grandchild; Amari D. Davis, Nehlani M. Davis and La’Trell J. Henderson. She was preceded in death by one half-sister, Bonnie Finley. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton where funeral services will be on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville, IL. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com