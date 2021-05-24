Rosemary H. Bechtold, 89, passed away at 2:30 am on Friday, May 21, 2021 one day shy of her 90th birthday.
She was born on May 22, 1931 in Alton, IL to John and Eva (Nachand) Hayden.
She married Raymond Bechtold on May 7, 1955 at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Alton. He preceded her in death on January 15, 1980.
Rosemary was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church and a member of the choir where she loved to sing. She also sang at Asbury Village where she was known as “The Choir”. She was an avid quilter and loved to quilt for St. Anthony’s Auxiliary and the Ursuline Convent Auxiliary.
She worked for National Food Store for over 20 years and was a member of the Retail Clerks Union until
retiring in 1989.
Rosemary is survived by three daughters and two sons, Constance Scheppers of Ballwin, MO , Ralph (Erin) Bechtold of Godfrey, Julie (Jeff) Wiemers of Bethalto, Amy Murphy of Mitchell, and James (Pam) Bechtold of Dow; eleven grandchildren, Andrea Perolio of Ballwin, Kellie (Josh) Crider of Alton, Michael (Elisha) Bechtold of Cottage Hills, Jacob (Angelica) Bechtold of Godfrey, Timothy (Haley) Wiemers of St. Peters, MO; , Meghan (Greg) Kamp of Bethalto, Patrick Kelly of Alton, Kaitlyn (Christopher) Keehler of Granite City, Thomas Murphy of Mitchell, Sara (Tim) Turner of Dow, and Shannon Bechtold of Dow; seven great grandchildren; one sister, Betty Lou Wolfe of Colorado Springs, CO; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Anthony Perolio, and three sisters, Jean Langen, Norma Steinbach, and Sister Jacqueline Hayden.
Visitation will be from 4 pm to 7 pm Tuesday May 25, 2021 at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 am Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey with Father Steve Janoski and Deacon Bill Kessler officiating.
Burial will follow at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Beltrees, IL Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
Memorials are suggested to St. Ambrose Catholic Church or to Asbury Village.
