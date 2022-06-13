Rosella Thien

Rosella Francesca Thien 67, passed away June12, 2022 at her residence.
Born March 17, 1955 in Staunton, IL she was the daughter of Franklin Isringhausen, and Margaret Bryant.
She married Douglas Thien on November 17, 1973. They were married 48 years.
Surviving are daughter, Michele McCoy, son, Jared D. Thien and wife Tarrah, and Jacob E. Thien wife Tommi and 4 Sisters; Racine (Carlis) White, Aloha Gay (Terry) Burgess, Kyla (David) Voyles, Indira (Ocie) Steiner and 5 brothers Dwayne (Sharon) Isringhausen, Dwight (Michele) Isringhausen, Dwitt (Linda) Isringhausen, Dwell (Angie) Isringhausen, Dwynn (Raymie) Isringhausen, 6 grandchildren, Mia Claire McCoy, Kaleigh N. Thien, Isabella Mae Thien, Brooklynn Mae Thien, one grandson Noah Thien.
Rosella Francesca Thien was preceded in death by her parents, and grandparents; granddaughter, Francesca Marie McCoy.
Visitation will be from 3:00 pm until time of service at 5:30 pm, Thursday, June 16 at The River in Alton, Illinois.
Marks Mortuary in Wood River are in charge of the arrangement.